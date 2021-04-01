Urban poor more worried about pay loss

As a second wave of Covid-19 cases sweeps India, some poor workers in Chennai are shunning vaccination because they fear losing a day's pay to get the jab.

Others are worried about possible side effects that could force them to skip work for a longer period.

Authorities are scrambling to open vaccination centres in the city's slums, but uptake has been slower than expected.

Domestic worker Lakshmi (who did not want to give her second name) said she and her husband, a security guard, decided not to take their elderly parents for vaccination because they could not afford to take time off work.

"I have no idea about where and how to get the vaccine in any case," said Ms Lakshmi, 40, who lives in Ranganatha Puram. "All I know is many people on my street have said no to the vaccine. Some have had muscle ache and fever and couldn't go to work."

Ms Lakshmi's husband, 47, is eligible for the vaccine, but like her, he is reluctant to take it.

Such views are common in slums in cities across India, which has reported the third-highest number of Covid-19 cases (12 million) after the United States and Brazil.

Over the past 10 days, infections and deaths have spiked once again in the country, but poor workers are reluctant to get vaccinated over fears they will lose their wages, after lockdown curbs decimated their earnings last year.

"The fear of losing even a day's salary is very real for many people who have to pay back huge debts accumulated during the lockdown," said Ms Josephine Valarmathi, Tamil Nadu coordinator for the non-profit National Domestic Workers' Movement.

Others are misinformed about the possible side effects of vaccination, she said. "Those with co-morbidities like thyroid or hypertension are worried. There has been no big attempt to allay these fears," she added.

India reported 68,020 new infections on Monday - its biggest single-day increase since last October.

Such numbers spurred the government to put a temporary hold on exports of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced in India.

Anyone aged over 45 is now eligible to be vaccinated, but getting a vaccine shot is a low priority for many working-class families.

In a poor neighbourhood in Bengaluru's Yashwantpura, Ms Sima Sikligar said her family has decided against immunisation.

"We're scared of getting injections and will not be able to afford any additional medical cost if it arises," said the teenager, whose father sells knives.

"My father can't afford even a day off from work because we are surviving on his meagre earnings. Instead, we pray for our health every day."

Health authorities across the vast country are ramping up facilities to ensure an uptick in the number of people queuing up for vaccine shots.

In Bengaluru, health workers have been asked to mobilise 1.5 million slum dwellers to register for vaccination.

Mumbai's civic body opened a vaccination centre last week in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, but according to local media reports only 64 people were vaccinated on the first day against a target of 1,000.

During last year's lockdown, Ms A.D. Nundiyny, managing trustee of non-profit Uravugal Sustainable Development Trust, supervised door-to-door checks across 50 slums in Chennai.

"Unlike then, there is no talk of the disease anymore," she said. "Now there is no visible outreach here, no loudspeaker announcements or posters. But everyone is glued to social media, believing the constant barrage of messages on their phone."

Dr V. Raghunathan, medical officer at the Chetpet urban public health centre, said battling misconceptions about vaccination has been one of his biggest challenges.

"The uptake was slow in the first few weeks but has picked up now," he said, adding that the numbers were up from about 20 to more than 100 a day. "In the next three weeks we expect to cover a larger section of the population. We are trying to dispel all fears."

But many remain unconvinced. Ms Revathy Jayakumar, 26, said she would stick to home remedies if either of her parents - both in their 50s - felt unwell.

Thomson Reuters Foundation