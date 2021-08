Police personnel at the Rampur police station in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district hoisted India's national flag on Independence Day (Aug 15) by standing in knee-deep water.

Jaunpur had been witnessing incessant rain over several days and a nearby pond overflowed and water filled up the police station compound.

The police personnel sang the national anthem and gave the ceremonial salute to the flag as the local people watched in awe and respect.