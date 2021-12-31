Vaccinations expanded, boosters started to fight Omicron

India has expanded its Covid-19 vaccination drive to include everyone 15 or older and making health workers and some elderly citizens eligible for booster shots, as the country grapples with the prospect of another wave fuelled by the Omicron variant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation on Saturday, said vaccines would be available to those 15 to 18 years old as of Jan 3. He also said booster doses would be offered as a "precaution" to health workers and those 60 and older with comorbidities starting Jan 10.

Merck pill, two more vaccines approved for emergency use

The government has approved Merck's Covid-19 pill and two more vaccines for emergency use as some states logged an uptick in Omicron cases.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be the only shot available to children aged 15 to 18 when inoculation begins for them from Jan 3.

Court urges Modi, election body to defer state polls

The Allahabad High Court in Uttar Pradesh has urged the Central election commission and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone state polls due early next year and ban large political gatherings to avoid a possible surge of Omicron-fuelled infections.

Traditionally, the judiciary stays away from directing independent bodies like the poll panel or the executive on the timing of elections. Assembly elections are set to be held in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, early next year.

Man with links to Ludhiana bomber detained in Germany

German authorities have detained a man allegedly belonging to the Sikhs For Justice, an organisation suspected to be behind the recent bomb blast in Ludhiana, Punjab, based on intelligence inputs from India.

Jaswinder Singh Multani, against whom two first information reports have been registered in Punjab, is being questioned about his alleged role in planning terror attacks in India.

Multani's detention came five days after a bomb blast occurred at the Ludhiana court complex on Dec 23 that killed Gagandeep Singh, a dismissed policeman who allegedly planted the bomb, and injured two others.

Central bank: Financial system well cushioned amid pandemic

Financial institutions in India have remained resilient amid the pandemic and stability prevails in the financial markets, cushioned by policy and regulatory support, according to a central bank financial stability report.

"Balance sheets of banks remain strong and capital and liquidity buffers are being bolstered to mitigate future shocks, as reflected in the stress tests presented in this report," Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das wrote in his foreword.

Bollywood star survives snake bite

Bollywood "bad boy" Salman Khan starred in his own real-life action drama when he was bitten by a snake and spent six hours in hospital.

The serpent bit him twice when he tried to remove it from his countryside home near Mumbai ahead of his 56th birthday on Monday.

The actor was taken to a nearby hospital where he was administered antivenom, kept under observation and then discharged after six hours.

Foreign funding for Mother Teresa charity blocked

The Central government on Monday "refused" to renew a permission that is vital for Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity (MoC) to be able to secure foreign funds, cutting off a key source the charity has depended on to run its programmes for the impoverished.

"While considering the MoC's renewal application, some adverse inputs were noticed," the home ministry said.

MP school issued show cause notice for question on actors' son

A private school in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district has been issued a show cause notice for asking the name of the son of Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan during an examination.

Controversy erupted after the question figured in the current affairs section of the General Knowledge part of Academic Heights Public School's class 6 annual exams.

The parents' association complained to the district education department and later the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department issued a show cause notice to the school's administration asking for an explanation.

Chief Justice takes bullock cart ride during visit to native village

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana took a bullock cart ride during his visit to his native village Ponnavaram in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district last Friday.

The villagers received him with garlands and he later offered prayers at the local temple.

Mumbai mayor gifts 'sight' on 60th birthday

Mumbai's Mayor Kishori Pednekar celebrated her 60th birthday last Saturday by donating Rs100,000 ($1,813) to the Vision Foundation of India to perform free eye operations on 100 less privileged people.

"I turn 60 today. Recently, I was blessed with a grandson. In the spirit of serving the people as I am graced with double joy, I have taken this step to give 'sight' to needy persons," she said.

The trained nurse has been earning accolades for her work in the city during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apple puts iPhone plant 'on probation' after food poisoning

Apple said on Wednesday that it has put the Chennai plant of its main supplier "on probation" after mass food poisoning and protests over workers' living conditions.

Some 250 women working at Foxconn's iPhone factory in the outskirts of the city were treated for food poisoning this month, 159 of whom were hospitalised.

This prompted demonstrations against living conditions at company hostels that have kept the factory at Sriperumbudur closed since Dec 18.

Anti-doping agency lifts India's lab suspension

The World Anti-Doping Agency announced last week that it has reinstated the accreditation of India's national dope-testing laboratory, which had been suspended since mid-2019.

The New Delhi-based lab can now resume its anti-doping activities, including urine and blood tests.

Fresh demands for probe against actor Dileep

The prosecution in the sexual assault case involving popular Malayalam actor Dileep has sought further investigation after fresh revelations were made by a man who claims to be Dileep's friend.

Mr Balachandra Kumar, who said he is discussing a film project with Dileep, claimed that he had seen "Pulsar" Sunni, the prime accused in the case, at Dileep's house.

He also alleged that Dileep had a copy of the video of the sexual assault of the actress and on Nov 15, 2017, Dileep, his family members and a VIP watched it at Dileep's house.