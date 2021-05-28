Village sealed after hundreds attend 'divine' horse's funeral

Amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic in India, hundreds of people in Konnuru village, Gokak taluk in Karnataka's Belagavi district, defied all safety protocols and took part in a "divine" horse's funeral.

Authorities have now sealed the village and are testing the residents.

The incident took place on Sunday, after the horse at the Maradi Mutt, a local religious institution, died.

A few religious institutions belonging to different castes and communities in north Karnataka rear horses, like some temples in Kerala keep elephants. The horses are considered divine.

Whenever such horses are taken out on to the streets by the religious institutions, people who live in the vicinity pray to the animal, while making offerings to it.

The authorities swung into action, after visuals of several hundred people living in villages surrounding the Maradi Mutt flouting Covid-19 norms went viral on local media channels.

They are now carrying out RT-PCR tests on all residents of Konnuru village, which has nearly 400 houses.

Gokak Tahsildar (tax officer) Praksh Huleppgol said the state government has directed him to "seal the village" and carry out the RT-PCR tests.

"The local police has already taken information from around 15 influential personalities of 15 villages who organised the mammoth funeral procession for the horse," he said.

A senior government officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, told IANS that many residents took part in the horse's funeral because the mutt's religious heads had let loose the horse on May 20 midnight and allowed it to move though the villages freely believing that its "free run" would ward off the Covid-19 virus permanently.

"After performing rituals, the horse was let off at midnight and it was brought back to the mutt at 4am on Thursday, and it died on Sunday," he said.

"As soon as the news of the horse's death spread, residents living in nearby villages rushed towards the mutt just to take a last glimpse of the 'divine' horse which had laid down its life to protect residents from Covid-19."

The officer added that the horse's last rites were performed based on astrological calculations and under the guidance of Sri Pavadeshwara Swami of Maradi Mutt.

People in the area believe that the mutt has miraculous powers and pray to its deity Pavadeshwara.

Indo-Asian News Service