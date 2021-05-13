Volunteers collect unclaimed ashes of Covid-19 dead for final farewell

Volunteers Ashish Kashyap and Naman Sharma from Shri Devouthan Sewa Samiti, a non-profit organisation, praying in front of bags containing unclaimed ashes of people who died from Covid-19 at the Nigambodh crematorium in New Delhi on May 9.

The pair regularly collect such bags of ashes to be immersed in the Ganges river.

Families of Covid-19 victims are often too afraid to collect the ashes because they fear contracting the virus in crowded sites.

Hindus cremate their dead and the ashes are scattered on rivers considered sacred or on some other place of importance to the deceased.

"During this pandemic, the relatives of these victims have abandoned them. However, our organisation collects these remains from all the crematoriums and performs the last rituals in Haridwar so that they can achieve salvation,"said Mr Kashyap.