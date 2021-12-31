Wheelchair users get to dip in the sea

A physically challenged person is wheeled into the sea during an event to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Chennai on Tuesday.

The Greater Chennai Corporation in association with the Disability Rights Alliance Tamil Nadu has set up a temporary disabled-friendly pathway on a stretch of the Marina beach (the second longest urban beach in the world) for a week to celebrate the occasion.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is held annually on Dec 3. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and heavy rains, the authorities in Chennai postponed the event to the last week of December.

"This is just amazing," said Ms Preethu Jayaprakash, a wheelchair user, who has spinal muscular atrophy. "We are also getting a chance to see the sea from up close."