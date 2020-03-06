When men get beaten with sticks

Hundreds of devotees assembled in the holy Mathura city's Barsana town on Tuesday to play "Lath Maar Holi", a way of celebrating the Hindu festival Holi in which women chase away men by beating them with sticks.

Holi will be celebrated this year on Tuesday.

But it has special significance in the neighbouring towns of Nandgaon and Barsana as it is believed Lord Krishna went to meet his companion, Radha, from Nandgaon to Barsana.

During his visit, he playfully teased Radha and her friends who accompanied her.

In return, the women chased him away from the town with bamboo sticks or lathis.

Every year, men from Nandgaon visit Barsana during the Holi festival and this episode is re-enacted.