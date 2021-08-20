WHO flags counterfeit versions of Covishield

The Covishield vaccine being administered at a centre in Srinagar. PHOTO: AFP

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it has identified counterfeit versions of India's primary Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, the BBC reported.

The doses were seized by authorities in India and Africa between July and August, a WHO statement said.

It also said the vaccine's maker, Serum Institute of India (SII), confirmed that the doses were fake.

The WHO warned that fake vaccines "pose a serious risk to global public health". It called for their removal from circulation.

There has been no official statement by the Indian government, but local reports said the country's health ministry is investigating the matter.

"Although we have a strong system to prevent such cases, with this development, the only thing we want to ensure is that no Indian received a fake vaccine," an unidentified health official told the Mint news website.

Covishield is the India-made version of AstraZeneca's vaccine and is the most widely used vaccine in India with more than 486 million doses administered.

SII had supplied millions of Covishield vaccines to countries in Asia, Africa and South America as part of deals that were inked with various governments and the global Covax scheme for poorer countries.

India also sent Covishield doses to some of its neighbours as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vaccine diplomacy".

But in the wake of a devastating second Covid wave in April and May, the government decided to accelerate the vaccine drive and banned exports.

SII has since maintained that its priority remains India's own needs - and it may not export again until the end of this year.

Meanwhile, a Covid vaccine for children in India is likely to be approved by next month, according to two officials involved in the development.

Bharat Biotech's managing director Krishna Ella said the trial phase of the clinical studies in volunteers in the two to 18 age group has been completed.

There are two vaccine candidates that have been tested among children in India: Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D.

The Covaxin trial includes 525 volunteers while ZyCov-D's trials - as part of the phase II/III clinical studies - includes 1,000 volunteers in the 12 to 18 age group.

"Our clinical trial final phase is over. We are hoping that either by month end or next month we should get the license for vaccine in children. This is the only vaccine in the world that can be given to children between two and 18 years," Mr Ella said on Wednesday.

Ms Priya Abraham, director of the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, told the India Science web channel: "Zydus Cadila's vaccine trial is also going on. This can also be applied for children and will be made available."

Indo-Asian News Service