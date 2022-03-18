Widows brighten Holi celebrations

Widows smeared with coloured powder celebrating Holi in Vrindavan on Tuesday. PHOTO: AFP

India's colourful festivities to mark Holi are underway, unburdened by Covid-19 fears for the first time in three years, including in a town usually associated with grief as a so-called "city of widows".

The raucous spring festival has seen millions across the country hurl coloured powder at each other in a kaleidoscopic celebration of the end of winter and the triumph of good over evil.

Revelries peak today when a public holiday will see large street carnivals around the country.

But the party started early in Vrindavan, a city in Uttar Pradesh, where elderly women daubed in splotches of saffron danced together.

"Because of the coronavirus lockdown over the last two years, we could not celebrate Holi," 72-year-old Shakuntala Davi said.

"Now there's no lockdown, no coronavirus.

"We are so happy, I have no words to express."

Vrindavan is a holy pilgrimage town, traditionally associated with the Hindu God Krishna.

But it is also home to around 2,000 widows, who have been shunned by their families after the deaths of their husbands.

The idea of their participation in festive occasions has traditionally been taboo in India's conservative Hindu heartland and their involvement in Holi celebrations only began a decade ago.

Covid-19 derailed last year's Holi party in India, with the capital New Delhi and several states banning public gatherings out of fear they would become super-spreader events.

AFP