Woman dies on husband's shoulder en route to hospital

Tribal youth Yogesh D. Patil's photos of Mr Aadlya Padvi carrying his ill wife Sidhalibai (left) and grieving over her death. PHOTOS: IANS

A 60-year-old sick tribal woman died on the shoulders of her 65-year-old husband on a hilly path as he was rushing her on foot to a rural hospital 22 kilometres away in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

In the morning, Mrs Sidhalibai Padvi had complained of certain health issues at their small dwelling in Chandsaili village, up in the forested hills of Nandurbar.

Since the local health centre was closed for over a year, her husband, Mr Aadlya Padvi, lugged her on his shoulders and started a tortuous downhill trek along the sludgy and slippery path to reach the Taloda rural hospital, some 22km away.

The shocking incident came to light when a tribal youth, Yogesh D. Patil, who was in the vicinity, shot some photos of the helpless elderly man weeping over his wife's body.

"From the information we received, barely a kilometre on the way to Taloda, Mr Padvi was stopped in his tracks by some huge boulders and stones that had fallen off an hillslide earlier due to torrential rains in the region," said Lok Sangharsh Morcha (People's Struggle Front) president Pratibha Shinde.

"Somehow, he kept Sidhalibai down to find an alternative path, and returned to carry her on his shoulders to resume the long journey which he would have completed only by Wednesday evening given the weather conditions and the non-existent roads.

"But, barely had he crossed the hillside area, he was shocked to discover that Sidhalibai had breathed her last on his shoulders."

The shaken youth stopped to help the grieving Mr Padvi and informed other villagers who rushed downhill to assist in bringing her body to Chandsaili and complete the cremation formalities.

"This is a monumental tragedy, the kind that we have heard only happening in some backward states, not in Maharashtra," Ms Shinde said.

A Morcha (LSM) team will visit Chandsaili village on Thursday and prepare a report.

LSM members and other local activists later sent messages to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and other officials to order an inquiry into the incident.

"We have repeatedly raised the demand to restart the Chandsaili health centre that caters to around 10,000 tribals in this remote corner, rebuild the roads left dug up after a mobile company laid cables and installed its towers and set up other necessary facilities for this 100 per cent tribal region," said Ms Shinde.

She also warned that unless the authorities immediately take remedial measures, the LSM will file a case in the Bombay High Court.

Indo-Asian News Service