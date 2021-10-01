Woman's organs donated to seven people

Setting a perfect example of religious harmony and humanity, the heart of a brain dead Hindu woman was transplanted into a Muslim man at a private hospital in Mumbai on Sept 12.

Her kidneys, liver, pancreas and lungs were also donated to six different persons.

Details of the heart transplant were revealed by doctors at the Global Hospital in Parel, a neighbourhood of Mumbai, on Wednesday.

The woman, 41, was admitted to the hospital on Sept 6 after suffering a brain haemorrhage. She was declared brain dead on Sept 11.

According to the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee, her family, when counselled, granted permission to donate her liver, kidneys, heart, lungs and pancreas.

Using a green corridor, the lungs were flown to Apollo Hospital in Chennai and one of the kidneys went to an end-stage patient at the KEM hospital in Parel.

The rest of the organs were donated to patients at the Global Hospital.

Surgeons at the Global Hospital performed the heart transplant on a 31-year-old Mumbai tailor using an advanced immunodiagnostic technique.

The hospital claimed it was the first such transplantation using the technique.

Mr Farid Phansopkar was suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) with severe left ventricular dysfunction. He had undergone pre-transplant and antibodies screening.

"A young donor, lesser ischemia time (time between the stopping of the heart at the donor's end to starting of the heart at the recipient's end), advanced HLA (Human Leukocyte Antigen) and flow cytometry cross matches and good nursing care resulted in excellent clinical outcomes," said Dr Pravin Kulkarni, the lead heart transplant surgeon at Global Hospital.

"Farid's post-operative recovery was very smooth - right from the immunosuppression regime, fluid balance, antibiotics and other protocols."

Mr Phansopkar became active on the fourth post-operative day and was discharged on the ninth post-operative day, which generally in heart transplant recipients is between 21 and 30 days, the doctor said.

"I am extremely grateful to the donor family because without them this would never have been possible," said Mrs Jehrunisa, Mr Phansopkar's mother.

"I earnestly urge everyone to promote organ donation to give a new lease of life to many and keep your dear ones alive."

The other four patients who got a new lease of life at Global Hospital included a seven-year-old boy, reported Mid-Day.

"The boy from Mahad (a city in Raigad district in Maharashtra) was waiting for a cadaver liver for the past 31/2 years. He had progressive liver disease. Luckily, this one was a split liver and we could take him up for the transplant surgery," said Dr Ravi Mohanka, head of liver transplantation at Global Hospital.

He said the other part of the liver went to a 31-year-old woman.

"Luckily her weight matched the requirement for the other part of the donated liver," said Dr Mohanka.

The combined pancreas and kidney transplant was done on a 34-year-old man who has type 1 diabetes and had kidney failure.

Within hours of the transplant, he was off insulin.

Dr Shruti Tapiawala, nephrologist and renal transplant physician at Global Hospital, said: "It is heartening to see cadaver donations pick up in the city (Mumbai). It will benefit many like the 34-year-old type 1 diabetes patient.

"He has been on dialysis since January and, because of kidney failure and diabetes, his day-to-day work got affected."

Indo-Asian News Service

