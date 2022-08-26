Women to drive Delhi Transport Corporation buses for first time

The Delhi government on Tuesday appointed the first batch of women drivers to run the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot handed over the letters of appointment to 11 women drivers who completed their training. Ten more women are undergoing training and other batches will follow suit.

Mr Gahlot said 200 women bus drivers would be employed by DTC in a move to provide employment opportunities for women.

Commending the women for their courage in choosing bus-driving as a career and hailing them as role models, Mr Gahlot was hopeful that more women would be inspired to become bus drivers with DTC's fleet.