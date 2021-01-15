Women pilots create aviation history

It was a historic moment for aviation and India.

Flown by four women pilots, the first non-stop flight from San Francisco in the United States to Bengaluru landed at the Kempegowda International airport in the South Indian city at 3.07am (local time) on Monday.

The Boeing 777-200LR long-range aircraft flew over the North Pole and covered about 16,000km in 17 hours.

All 238 seats were taken on the Air India flight (AI 176), which according to the Indian carrier was the among the longest in the world.

It departed from San Francisco at 8.30pm (local time) on Saturday.

The all-women cockpit crew - Captain Zoya Aggarwal, Captain Papagari Thanmai, Captain Akansha Sonaware and Captain Shivani Manhas - responded to the cheers and clapping after landing by showing the thumbs-up sign.

Captain Nivedita Bhasin, executive director (flight safety) at Air India, was also on the flight.

"We created world history by not only flying the route over the North Pole, but also by having all women pilots who successfully did it and it is also among the world's longest flights," said Captain Zoya, who has more than 8,000 hours and 10 years experience commanding a B-777 aircraft.

"So we are extremely happy and proud to be part of it and also extremely thrilled that our government and our airline has instilled this trust in us. We all did it together as a team."

India's Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted: "Way to go girls! Professional, qualified & confident, the all-women cockpit crew takes off from San Francisco to Bengaluru on @airindiain's flight to fly over the North Pole. Our Nari Shakti achieves a historic first."

Captain Akansha said Air India has the most number of women pilots in the world.

"People are safe with us when they fly whatever distance and wherever they go," she said.

Captain Shivani said a lot of hard work went into preparing for the flight. "It was quite an exciting experience for all of us," she said.

The new route saved fuel consumption, flying time and curbed carbon footprint. "We saved about 10,000kg fuel on this special route over the polar region," said Captain Thanmai.

The flight is Air India's longest route in its network and the longest flight to and from India.

"Despite the current subdued pandemic environment, the maiden flight from San Francisco was booked to capacity in all classes. This stands testament to the potential demand on this sector. This route is also one of the top 10 longest routes in the world in terms of distance flown," said Bengaluru International Airport in a statement.

On Monday, Air India again scripted history when Captain Channappa Venkatappa Madhu commanded a non-stop flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco.

"Today is a historic moment, we are connecting Silicon Valley of India with Silicon Valley of the US," said Mr Melwin D'Silva, executive director (commercial), Air India.

Air India will operate two non-stop flights a week between Bengaluru and San Francisco.

Indo-Asian News Service