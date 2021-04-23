Triple mutant found in India

A Covid-19 patient being carried in an autorickshaw in Mumbai on Wednesday. PHOTO: EPA

India reported 314,835 new cases and 2,104 deaths over the 24 hours till Thursday, the biggest jump in the world since Covid-19 erupted.

It eclipsed the United States, the worst-hit nation globally, which saw its peak one-day surge of 314,312 cases on Dec 21 last year.

But, along with the worrying figures, a new challenge emerged for India: Scientists discovered a new mutation in the virus, which they termed "triple mutation variant".

In simple terms, it means three different Covid-19 strains combining to form a new variant.

States like Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal are believed to have cases driven by the triple mutant.

"This is a more transmissible variant. It is making lots of people sick very quickly," Madhukar Pai, professor of epidemiology at Canada's McGill University, told NDTV.

"We have to keep tweaking vaccines. For that we need to understand the disease. But we need sequencing on war footing."

In India, genome sequencing is being done for less than one per cent of all cases. According to Dr Pai, the delay in detecting the double mutation may have contributed to the current virus spurt.

Experts believe mutations are driving the fresh infection spikes not just in India but also across the world.

Two of the three variants in the triple mutation are seen to have immune escape responses, meaning they are more resistant to antibodies.

Scientists believe the new variant also has the ability to escape the body's naturally-acquired immunity to Covid-19.

Scientist Vinod Scaria, who works with the Delhi-based Council of Scientific and Industrial Research's Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, said additional experimental data is required to assess the efficacy of vaccines against this variant. On Wednesday, he rolled out a Twitter thread detailing the new mutant virus' distinct set of genetic and immune escape variants.

He noted that the new strain is characterised by the deletion of two amino acids (H146del and Y145del), as well as possessing E484K and D614G variants in the spike protein. All this, according to him, helps in increased infectivity capabilities.

The Indian Express reported that two of the triple-mutant varieties have the new mutation in the spike protein and have been found in samples collected from Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.

"At this moment, there is no conclusive evidence that the lineage drives the epidemic in West Bengal, apart from the fact that the numbers and proportions have been significantly increasing in recent months," wrote Mr Scaria. "More focused epidemiological investigations would address these questions."

Health experts said faster mass vaccination and virus surveillance is key to ward off dangers posed by the triple-mutant virus.

"As the virus spreads, it gets more opportunities to acquire mutations and evolve at a faster rate," said Dr Veena P. Menon, faculty in charge, Clinical Virology Laboratory at the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi. "This is a natural aspect of a virus' life cycle. But it is very important that we track these changes and follow the important viral characteristics associated with these mutations."

While the SARS-CoV2 causing the Covid-19 infections has evolved at a much slower rate compared to Influenza or HIV viruses, the increasing number of infections is allowing it to mutate rapidly.

"As the infections are increasing at an alarming rate, there is a very high likelihood that we will encounter more virus variants," said Dr Menon. "Some of these variants show faster transmissibility (spread) or increased severity (more pathogenic) and also immune (vaccine) escape."

Dr Harshal R. Salve, Associate Professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Science in New Delhi, said stricter implementation of control measures, such as usage of masks, social distancing and vaccinations, are key to prevent the spread.

Indo-Asian News Service