World's highest railway bridge completes construction milestone

Indian Railways on Tuesday completed the arch bottom of the world's highest railway bridge on the Chenab river in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The new bridge, when completed in December this year, will connect the Kashmir Valley to the rest of India.

It will be 30m higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris and suspended 359m above the Chenab river, reported the Press Trust of India.

It will also surpass the record of the Shuibai railway bridge (275m), over the Beipan river, in China.

India's Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on social media: "In a historic moment, the arch bottom of the Chenab bridge has been completed today.

"Next, the arch upper of the engineering marvel in making will be completed."

The Rs1,250-crore ($231 million) bridge can withstand wind speeds of 266kmh and has an estimated design life of 120 years.

Konkan Railway Chairman Sanjay Gupta said the construction of this bridge has been the most challenging task "undertaken in the 150-year-long history of Indian Railways".