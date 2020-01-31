World's largest meditation centre opens in Hyderabad

The imposing meditation centre at the Heartfulness Institute on the outskirts of Hyderabad. PHOTO: IANS

The world's largest meditation centre, which can accommodate 100,000 people at a time, was inaugurated on Jan 28 at the global headquarters of Heartfulness on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The centre was opened to mark the 75th anniversary of the Heartfulness Institute at Kanha Shantivanam, near Shamshabad, in the presence of more than 40,000 "abhyasis" or practitioners of Heartfulness.

Mr Kamlesh Patel also known as Daaji, the present guide of Heartfulness, inaugurated the centre along with yoga guru Baba Ramdev.

Heartfulness is a raja yoga system of meditation which is also known as Sahaj Marg or the Natural Path.

It originated at the turn of 20th century and was formalised with the founding of the Sri Rama Chandra Mission in 1945 in India.

More than 5,000 Heartfulness centres are supported by thousands of certified volunteer trainers in 130 countries.

The magnificent structure, comprising one central hall and eight secondary halls, is spread over 30 acres and can accommodate 100,000 practitioners at a single session, making it the largest closed meditation centre in the world.

The meditation centre when lit up at night looks resplendent and can easily match the grandeur of other popular global structures like the Sydney Opera House.

"Built with the primary aim to impart meditation to the largest number of people at one go, this meditation centre will be one of the most recognised symbols in the world in years to come. Recognised not just due to its magnificence but also as a symbol of human transformation," said Daaji.

To mark the 75th anniversary of the Institute, three-day sessions will be held during Jan 28-30, Feb 2-4 and Feb 7-9. The sessions will host more than 120,000 practitioners as part of the mass meditation activity.

India's President Ram Nath Kovind and social activist Anna Hazare will address the practitioners on Feb 2 and Feb 7 respectively.

The Heartfulness facility is spread over 1,400 acres and is a self-sustained ecosystem that can host more than 40,000 people. Its kitchen can prepare food for 100,000 people in a day.

Coming up soon is a 350-bed Ayush medical facility and a nursery with 600,000 saplings.

Indo-Asian News Service