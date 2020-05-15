World's richest temple won't dig into reserves to pay staff

Closed for nearly two months due to the coronavirus lockdown, the Sri Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh has seen its revenues hit rock bottom. Yet, the body which runs the world's richest temple said it has the reserves to pay its employees' salaries for May.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Chairman Y.S. Subba Reddy told IANS that he is confident of mobilising resources to pay salaries and take care of other expenses for the maintenance of the temple.

He, however, ruled out drawing money from the fixed deposits or gold deposits in the bank.

"That will not happen. Our Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has given instructions that we should not touch deposits because it is a sentimental issue," he said. "Gold and fixed deposits are given by devotees from all over the country."

Balaji temple, as the hill shrine is popularly known, is reported to have nine tonnes of gold reserves and Rs14,000 crore ($2.62 billion) in fixed deposits in various banks. "We don't know what will happen in future. We will see to it that we continue all customs and procedures perfectly," said Mr Subba Reddy, who is the chief minister's maternal uncle.

The temple was closed to devotees on March 19, long before the the nationwide lockdown. The TTD is losing almost Rs200 crore ($37.5 million) in revenue every month due to the closure. The temple earns Rs1,200 crore from offerings by devotees every year.

"We are passing through difficult times. We were forced to bar devotees, but the temple maintenance and pooja programmes are continuing in accordance with procedures and systems," said Mr Subba Reddy.

"Whether there is work or no work, you have to pay salaries to the employees. We have already managed for two months."

TTD spends Rs 125 crore every month on salaries, maintenance of the temple and security.

The 10th-century temple is often called the world's richest because of the massive donations it receives. It attracts about 100,000 pilgrims every day. During special festivals, the number goes up to 500,000.

The devotees make offerings in the form of cash, gold and silver jewellery, property deeds and even company shares. The temple's income also comes from visitor tickets, tariff from guesthouses, sale of laddoos and the auction of hair ritually shaved off by worshippers.

