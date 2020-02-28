Worst riots in 28 years stain Delhi

A man being beaten up during the clashes in northeast Delhi on Monday. PHOTO: REUTERS

The three days of violence in several areas of northeast Delhi - which has left at least 34 people dead and over 200 injured - were among the deadliest in India's capital, almost 28 years after the demolition of the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya.

On Sunday, residents in northeast Delhi woke up to sporadic violence between protesters for and against a controversial citizenship law. But, as the day progressed, it turned nastier, engulfing many areas and claiming lives and injuring several people.

Over the next two days, the clashes took on communal overtones, with reports of many Muslims being attacked. Some people suffered gunshot wounds, amid incidents of stone-pelting, arson and looting.

The impact was quite visible on the streets which were littered with stones, bricks, shattered glass, burnt vehicles and razed shops and houses.

The violence strained the social fabric and destroyed the harmony established by the people of different communities in Delhi after the riots in the aftermath of demolition of the Babri mosque in 1992.

By Thursday morning, 30 deaths have been reported at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in the Shahdara area, two at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital near Delhi Gate, and one at the Jag Parvesh Chandra Hospital. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal was also killed in clashes on Monday.

The reports of fresh fatalities came hours after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia visited the violence-hit areas separately.

Mr Kejriwal has described the situation as "alarming" and demanded the army be called in.

On Wednesday, police and paramilitary forces patrolled the streets in far greater numbers and swathes of the riot-hit areas were deserted.

The situation has started to slowly return to normal.

Early on Thursday, security forces conducted flag marches in various localities, such as Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Bhajanpura, which have been the most affected by the violence.

The flag marches came soon after Delhi Special Commissioner of Police S.N. Srivastava took stock of the situation.

"There are enough forces on the ground and no one needs to fear," Mr Doval told NDTV news channel. He asked the people of Delhi to trust "the man in uniform". The national security advisor was responding to accusations that the police were not doing enough to help those under attack. The Delhi police have also been accused of being under-prepared and outnumbered.

More than 50 policemen have been injured and at least one - constable Ratan Lal - was killed.

The violence apparently stemmed from the growing friction between supporters and opponents of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The CAA makes it easier for non-Muslims from some neighbouring Muslim-dominated countries to gain Indian citizenship.

Critics say the law is biased against Muslims and undermines India's secular constitution.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has denied having any bias against India's 180 million-plus Muslims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for peace on Wednesday.

"Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times," he said in a tweet.

Mr Modi's appeal came after criticism from opposition parties over the government's failure to control the violence, despite the use of tear gas, pellets and smoke grenades.

Mrs Sonia Gandhi, president of the opposition Congress party, called for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is directly responsible for law and order in the capital.

Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth lashed out at the Central government and said the riots should have been dealt with an iron fist.

He also asked those in power to "resign and go" if the violence could not be crushed.

His contemporary and Makkal Needhi Maiam party chief Kamal Haasan hailed his remarks, saying this was the "right path".

"Definitely it is Central government's intelligence failure. I strongly condemn the Central government," Mr Haasan said.

On Wednesday, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom said it was alarmed by the violence and it urged the Indian government "to rein in mobs and protect religious minorities and others who have been targeted".

The Delhi High Court, which is hearing petitions about the violence, has said it cannot let "another 1984" happen on its "watch".

In 1984, more than 3,000 Sikhs were killed in anti-Sikh riots in the city.

Reuters, Indo-Asian News Service