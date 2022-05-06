Xiaomi accused of foreign exchange violations

The Indian government has accused Xiaomi of breaching foreign-exchange laws and seized Rs55.51 billion ($1.01 billion) from a local unit of the smartphone maker, in the country's latest clash with a Chinese company over activities in the market.

India's anti-money-laundering agency took control of the bank accounts of Xiaomi Technology India under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act. The company's local unit remitted money to three foreign-based entities with ties to Xiaomi, falsely claiming they were for royalty payments, said the Enforcement Directorate.

2020 death data released ahead of WHO Covid mortality study

India registered about 475,000 more deaths in 2020 than 2019, government data released on Tuesday showed. Some experts estimate India's actual Covid death toll is as high as 4 million - about eight times the official figure, especially as a record wave driven by the Delta variant killed many people in April and May last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimate was released on Thursday. New Delhi opposed the methodology used by WHO in its estimates of excess Covid-19 deaths.

Security forces kill 62 militants this year in Jammu and Kashmir

Indian security forces have killed 62 militants, including 15 foreigners, in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

The state's police chief Vijay Kumar said on Sunday that 15 militants linked with the Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad were among those killed in a series of operations.

Assam CM pushes to replace religion-based laws

India should replace marriage and inheritance laws that are based on religion with a uniform civil code, the chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said on Sunday.

He was taking aim at rules that allow Muslim men, for example, to have four wives. "No Muslim woman wants her husband to marry three, four wives. Just ask any Muslim woman and she will endorse what I say," he told Reuters.

Successive governments have steered clear of adopting such a code for fear of angering voters from India's Hindu majority as well as its Muslim and Christian minorities.

CIA's new tech chief attended school in Delhi

The United States' Central Intelligence Agency has appointed American-Indian Nand Mulchandani, who went to Bluebells School International in Delhi, as its first chief technology officer.

The CIA said Mr Mulchandani, an IT expert, has 25 years of experience and will ensure "the agency is leveraging cutting-edge innovations to further CIA's mission".

Violence in Chandauli after girl dies due to alleged police beating

The Station House Officer of a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district has been suspended after a 21-year-old girl died.

She was allegedly assaulted by policemen during a raid.

The police have denied the allegations, saying the woman committed suicide.

The incident allegedly took place on Sunday when the police raided the house of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav in Manrajpur village in a bid to arrest him for illegal sand-mining.

Three arrested after girl dies due to food poisoning at restaurant

The managing partner, manager and chef of a restaurant in north Kerala's Kasaragod district have been arrested after a 16-year-old girl died due to food poisoning after she reportedly ate shwarma, a popular Arabic food, from the local eatery on Sunday.

Forty-nine others were hospitalised after eating from Ideal Food Point, which is located in Neeleswaram.

Google picks former government official as India policy head

Google has hired Ms Archana Gulati, who previously worked at federal government think-tank Niti Aayog and the country's antitrust watchdog the Competition Commission of India, as its new public policy head in India.

In recent months, a number of Indian government officials have been hired by Big Tech companies which are battling tighter data and privacy regulation, as well as competition law scrutiny, under the federal government.

India to be 'Country of Honour' at Cannes Marche Du Film

India will be the "Country of Honour" at the Marche Du Film, organised alongside the Cannes Film Festival (May 17 to 28) this year.

"This is the first time such an honour is being bestowed on any country," said India's Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday.

"The status ensures India's presence as a country-in-focus at the opening night.

"On one hand, India can showcase its cinema, culture and heritage. On the other, India will be a country under which five start-ups will be given an opportunity to pitch to the audio visual industry."

Cricket board bans journalist for threatening player

An Indian journalist who allegedly threatened and intimidated Test cricketer Wriddhiman Saha after his interview request was rebuffed, has been banned from covering the sport, authorities said on Wednesday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India barred Mr Boria Majumdar from attending matches and interviewing players for two years after finding him guilty of sending menacing messages to the wicketkeeper.

American football and basketball stars invest in IPL franchise

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul and National Football League duo Larry Fitzgerald and Kelvin Beachum have invested in the Rajasthan Royals, the Indian Premier League franchise said on Sunday, underlining the cricket tournament's growing global appeal.

The popular Twenty20 league, which counts Bollywood actors and industrialists among franchise owners and attracts the who's who of cricket, has grown into a 10-team affair this season with Gujarat and Ahmedabad paying a combined US$1.7 billion to come on board.

The three American sportsmen will be minority investors in 2008 champions Rajasthan.

Discus thrower provisionally suspended for steroid

Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Wednesday after testing positive for a banned substance.

The 26-year-old came sixth at the Tokyo Olympics last year, with her best throw measuring 63.70 metres. The AIU said she tested positive for stanozolol, a banned anabolic steroid, in a case dated March 29, 2022.