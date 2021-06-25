Yoga on camels draws criticism

International Day of Yoga (IDY) was celebrated in India on Monday with enthusiasts organising several sessions across the country.

One session was novel, with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Jaipur, Rajasthan, performing asanas (postures) on the stomachs of camels.

However, many felt it went against the United Nations theme for this year's IDY: "Yoga for well-being", which takes into account how the practice can promote the holistic health of every individual.

The BSF team faced criticism online for pinning the camels to the ground with their feet tied with ropes.

Photos of the yoga exercises went viral on social media and many people expressed concern that the event could have caused harm to the animals.

Mr Om Thanvi, vice-chancellor at the Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication in Jaipur and a senior journalist, shared a photo of the event on Twitter and wrote in Hindi: "Ruthless Yoga! Doing yoga on the stomach of a camel by tying its feet and carpeting it on the floor is not yoga but a cruelty."

Several other netizens also condemned the session, with some asking government authorities to take strict action and stop the practice.

"Will the PMO (Prime Minister's Office) take action against the organisers of such a dreary show misusing the innocent animals?" asked a social media user.

"The organisers need to be arrested immediately!!!."

Mr Ajay Verma, a social worker in Jaipur, said: "A photo session of yoga by tying voiceless animals for show is considered cruelty which is highly condemnable."

However, retired inspector-general A.B.N. Sharma, a former BSF officer, defended the session.

"Camels are trained to perform different acts like lie down and be still. Such displays must be enjoyed as skill and not considered a stunt."

Indo-Asian News Service

