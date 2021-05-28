Yoga guru ridicules allopathic treatment

Doctors fighting a ferocious second wave of Covid-19 in India are furious over "insulting and insensitive" remarks made by a yoga guru and businessman, with their union serving a defamation notice and demanding an "apology within 15 days".

"Allopathy is a stupid and bankrupt science. First chloroquine failed, then remdesivir failed, then their antibiotics failed, then steroids, now a ban has been imposed on plasma therapy. Now they are prescribing FabiFlu which too has failed," Mr Ram Kisan Yadav (right), aka Baba Ramdev, told his followers last week.

"More people died of allopathic treatment than those who died of oxygen shortage or because of Covid-19," the 55-year-old guru said, triggering a huge backlash from India's medical fraternity, which has demanded action against him.

As the video featuring Mr Ramdev's statements went viral on social media platforms, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), a body that represents the country's doctors, hit out at the guru.

"He (Mr Ramdev) has belittled the sacrifice of more than 1,200 doctors who have laid down their lives in the line of duty serving mankind during the pandemic," said a statement released by the IMA on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the IMA served a defamation notice on the guru for his "disparaging remarks" against allopathy and allopathic doctors and demanded an apology within 15 days or a US$137 million ($181.4 million) compensation.

Mr Ramdev's company, Patanjali Yogpeeth, released a statement on Saturday, saying he has "no ill-will against modern science and good practitioners of modern science".

"What is being attributed against him is false and nugatory," it said.

The next day, Central Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan wrote a two-page letter to Mr Ramdev, urging him to withdraw his "objectionable statement completely".

Mr Ramdev, who counts some of India's most powerful politicians as his friends and mentors, is not new to controversy. He wrote back to Mr Vardhan on the same day, expressing regret and withdrew his remarks.

"I was reading out a WhatsApp message with my followers. I regret my remarks if it has hurt the sentiments of anyone," he wrote.

But the back-handed apology did not last 24 hours. On Monday, Mr Ramdev again took a swipe at allopathy, asking if it has the cure for a number of diseases he listed in an open letter. "If allopathy is so efficient, why do allopathic doctors fall ill and does allopathy have any medicine to ensure transition of a violent man into a decent one?" he asked.

IMA's Dr Mukesh Verma immediately wrote to the Delhi Police and met senior police officers to register a criminal complaint against Mr Ramdev.

The IMA's Uttarakhand chapter secretary Ajay Khanna said: "He is more of a businessman than anything else. To sell his product, he has sparked a fight between allopathic medicine and ayurveda."

In June last year, Mr Ramdev's company claimed to have developed the first ayurvedic medicine to cure Covid-19 in seven days. India's Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) banned Patanjali from selling Coronil as a "cure" until the medicine was cleared by drug agencies.

But Patanjali continues to sell Coronil kits across the country as an "immunity booster" against the virus.

Indo-Asian News Service, Reuters