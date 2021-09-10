Young girls paraded naked to appease rain god

Young girls were made to walk naked and beg at locals' homes at a tribal village in Madhya Pradesh for relief from a drought-like situation and to appease the rain god.

Officials said the incident happened in Damoh district on Sunday as part of a ritual.

A video that has emerged reportedly shows at least six bare-bodied girls of about five years of age walking together with a wooden shaft on their shoulders with a frog tied to it.

A group of women is seen singing devotional songs and following the procession.

India Today reported that the girls visited every household in the village and begged for flour, pulses and cereals.

The collected items were then donated to a bhandara (community lunch) at the village temple.

All residents had to "mandatorily" remain present during the ritual.

In another clipping, some women said the practice would help bring rainfall in the region where the paddy crop is drying.

They added that they collected food grains from villagers during the procession and then cooked food at the community lunch at a local temple.

"We believe that this will bring in rains," they can be heard telling the person who recorded the incident.

The village is located about 50km from the Damoh district headquarters in the rain-starved Bundelkhand region.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought a report from the district administration about the incident.

Police said the ritual was performed with the consent of the families of the young girls. Damoh superintendent of police (SP) D.R. Teniwar said the police came to know about some girls being paraded naked to appease the rain god as part of a local practice.

"Police are investigating this incident. Action will be taken if it is found that girls were forced to walk naked," he said.

Damoh collector S. Krishna Chaitanya said the local administration will submit a report in this regard to the NCPCR.

He said the parents of the girls were also involved in this incident and an awareness campaign would be initiated to explain to the villagers the futility of such practices.

The district collector said none of the villagers complained about this ritual.

"In such cases, the administration can only make the villagers aware about the futility of such superstition and make them understand that such practices don't yield desired results," he said.

Indo-Asian News Service