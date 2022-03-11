Youngest mayor gets engaged to youngest MLA

India's youngest ever mayor Arya Rajendran got engaged to Kerala's current youngest legislator Sachin Dev on Sunday at the AKG Centre, the state headquarters of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI-M - in Thiruvananthapuram.

The ring exchange was attended by senior CPI-M leaders, close friends and relatives and the party's politburo member M.A. Baby presented a book to the couple.

While Ms Arya, 23, is the state committee member of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the youth wing of the CPI-M, Mr Sachin, 28, is its state secretary.

Both have worked together at youth level politics and are friends.

On Dec 28, 2020, when Ms Arya took charge of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation aged 21, after the CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front won 52 of the 100 wards, she grabbed headlines by becoming India's youngest ever mayor.

Ms Arya broke the record of Ms Sabitha Beegum (CPI-M), who became the mayor of Kollam in Kerala at 23 in 2000.

She also bettered the feat of Ms Rekha Priyadharshini (DMK), who became mayor of Salem in Tamil Nadu at 24 in 2006, and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who became the mayor of Nagpur Municipal Corporation at the age of 27 in 1997.

Five months after Ms Arya became mayor, Mr Sachin became the youngest legislator in the current Kerala Assembly when he won the Balussery seat as a CPI-M candidate, trouncing popular comedian Dharmajan Bologatti of the Congress party.

The pair's family members are affiliated to the CPI-M.

Arya's father Rajendran is an electrician, while mother Sreelatha is a life insurance agent.

While Arya hails from Thiruvananthapuram, Mr Sachin hails from Balussery. He has a bachelor's degree in English literature from the Government Arts College in Kozhikode and an LLB from the Law College in the same city.

Ms Arya graduated in mathematics from the All Saints College in Thiruvananthapuram.

The couple decided to get married last month. "We both belong to a similar political ideology and we have worked alongside each other in the SFI," Ms Arya said on Feb 16.

"We have been good friends. We arrived at the decision and then informed our families.

"Since both of us are elected public representatives, we informed the party as well as our families to ensure there are no rumours or misinformation."

The Congress' Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor had a cricket-inspired wedding wish for the couple.

Describing Ms Sachin as a good catch since his name combined two of India's greatest cricketers (Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev), he wished the mayor all the best.

"Congratulated Thiruvananthapuram mayor Arya Rajendran on the announcement of her impending nuptials to the CPI(M)'s youngest MLA Sachin Dev," Mr Tharoor tweeted.

"Anyone whose name combines two of India's greatest cricketers must be a good catch, I told her.

"Blessings and good wishes to the young couple."

Ms Arya and Mr Sachin will tie the knot next month.

"We will not step away from our responsibilities after our marriage. We will continue the work entrusted to us by the party," he said.

Indo-Asian News Service