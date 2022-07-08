Youths angry over cap on military contract

Catching his breath after doing push-ups, Indian teen Neeraj Kumar said waking before dawn for gruelling, military-style training had become part of his routine - even as his dreams of an army career turn to dust.

Joining the military has long been seen as a way out of poverty in India, but a recruitment shake-up that aims to hire young troops on four-year contracts with less favourable terms has angered hopefuls like Kumar and sparked mass protests last month.

"All I ever wanted in my life was to join the army because it is a dream of every Indian man, to serve our motherland, but the government snatched this from us," said 18-year-old Kumar.

"After four years, we will be left unemployed. People will look at us as retired."

For Indians from poor rural areas, the nation's 1.38 million-strong armed forces is one of their few realistic options of securing permanent employment with a guaranteed pension and additional benefits.

A military job can also raise a young recruit's social status and that of his family, convincing many to pay for years of training to boost their chances of getting accepted.

Kumar said his parents mortgaged their small plot of land to help pay for the training, which included maths lessons and fitness.

The violent protests in poor northern areas over the army plan, which promises to retain 25 per cent of recruits beyond four years, followed unrest in January when protesters denounced alleged hiring flaws by the railways department - another major public sector employer.

Economics associate professor Deepanshu Mohan at O.P. Jindal Global University in the outskirts of New Delhi said the protests over military and railway hiring stemmed from poor government communication and the sudden loss of a potential socio-economic safety net that had plunged legions of low-income youth into an uncertain future.

The move to contractualise military jobs highlights a steady erosion of quality employment due to a broader shift towards ad hoc work contracts with little to no protections or benefits, he added.

Despite the outcry over the recruitment plan, the Indian Air Force received more than 200,000 applications within a week of opening registrations.

A total of 46,000 troops will be selected in the military this year.

India's unemployment rate remains well above 7 per cent, according to data from the Mumbai-based Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy - much higher than the global average.

Mr Abhijit Mukhopadhyay, a senior fellow in the economy and growth programme at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) think-tank, said: "If the economy can't create enough jobs for these people, these protests will keep happening periodically."

He added that jobless youth were often targeted by "politically-motivated people" who paid them to join demonstrations.

Critics of the military hiring shake-up fear the exit of three-quarters of young recruits after four years will only serve to swell the ranks of unemployed youth.

The retired soldiers will receive a one-time payout and might be offered federal or state government jobs, including in the country's various paramilitary forces or in the police.

Kumar said now that he had all but abandoned his army ambitions, he hoped to join the state police force in either Bihar or neighbouring West Bengal.

"I'll be able to be in the service until the age of 60. If I fail... I'll go to my uncle's place in West Bengal and help him with his dairy business."

