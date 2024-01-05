Inflatable bodies wrestle on National Gallery roof

MONOLISA

Recent visitors to the National Gallery Singapore might have witnessed a bit of wrestling going on at its Ng Teng Fong rooftop garden.

A new art installation there shows two bodies entwined in a confrontational pose. But they are actually perched on a single head.

Untitled and standing at 4.8m, it is composed of vinyl-coated polyester, an inflatable material, Usually, such pieces are made with bronze or black basalt.

The piece is the creation of India-based contemporary artist Shilpa Gupta, who received an invitation to participate in the sixth iteration of the Ng Teng Fong Roof Garden commission series, which features works by top international artists.

Every year, a renowned artist is invited by the gallery to present site-specific pieces that pay homage to the rich cultural legacy of South-east Asia.

Speaking about the work, the 47-year-old artist said: “The dualities that we all encounter on a daily basis within ourselves or from the viewpoint of societal battles and geopolitical conflicts can be applied to the two bodies.

“The entwined bodies show a tapestry of meanings that inspire contemplation on the mental and physical scars that we all bear.”

Ms Gupta came to Singapore twice to conceptualise and install the piece. The work was made in Ohio, in the United States, then packed and flown to Singapore. It requires daily inflating.

The artist, whose works have been exhibited in various countries, said she “broke with convention” by using an inflatable medium, which “created new opportunities”.

“Art in public spaces gives us a great chance to have conversations. Fewer and fewer people are coming to private galleries, so we need to be on the streets to speak with them,” she said.

The artwork will be on display until March 31 at the Ng Teng Fong Roof Garden Gallery, Level 5, City Hall Wing at National Gallery Singapore. Admission is free for visitors, who can touch and interact with the artwork.

More information is available at https://www.nationalgallery.sg/shilpagupta