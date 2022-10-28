Inflation will stay high next year

Singapore is headed for a troubling year in which economic growth will slow while inflation will remain elevated, in part because wage increases are expected to continue.

Global prices may come off their recent peaks but inflation next year will remain higher than the historical average, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in its biannual Macroeconomic Review on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the pace of economic growth will slow further in 2023 as pent-up demand at home from economic reopening and external demand for Singapore's key electronics exports fade.

While the report shows Singapore does not face an imminent threat of a recession, it warns that the outlook depends on the trajectory of advanced economies such as the US and European Union.

A deep and prolonged recession in these economies is still a possibility, with likely spillovers to externally-oriented Asian economies such as Singapore.

For now, the MAS's base-case scenario is of the US avoiding a full-year recession, in which case gross domestic product growth in Singapore is likely to come in at 3-4 per cent for 2022 as a whole, and moderate next year to a below-trend pace - estimated by analysts at around 3 per cent.

"While growth in the economy should continue to be supported by expansions in the domestic-oriented and travel-related sectors, the pace of discretionary spending is likely to moderate as high inflation and the uncertain economic environment dampen consumer sentiment," said MAS.

It maintained its recent inflation forecasts, saying core inflation, which excludes accommodation and private transport costs, was projected to average around 4 per cent this year, while the all-items headline inflation should come in at around 6 per cent.

For 2023 as a whole, taking into account all factors, including the goods and service tax (GST) hike due in January, core inflation is forecast to average 3.5-4.5 per cent. Headline inflation next year is projected to average 5.5-6.5 per cent.

Excluding the effects of the GST increase, core inflation may come in at 2.5-3.5 per cent and headline inflation at 4.5-5.5 per cent.

MAS's assertion that inflation will remain above trend is based on the fact that core inflation in the decade before the pandemic started in 2020 averaged at 1.5 per cent.

The Straits Times