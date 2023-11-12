Ishaan attends boot camps for Pippa role

Actor Ishaan Khatter has revealed that he attended boot camps to prepare for his role as the Indian war hero Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in the film Pippa, which is being released on Prime Video today.

“I spent 14 days at army cantonments in Rajasthan and Maharashtra,and learnt to drive tanks. We shot the battle scene in West Bengal over 45 days. I got to see the war from his perspective.”

Pippa centres on the Battle of Garibpur during the India-Pakistan war of 1971, which was pivotal in Bangladesh’s fight for independence.