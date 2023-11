Model-actor Jad Hadid in a recent episode of Temptation Island India recounted how his two-year-old daughter Cattleya almost drowned two months ago.

“One of the most horrifying moments of my life! We were in Turkey and my daughter fell into the deep end of a pool. Luckily, I got there in time and managed to save her. I wouldn’t have been able to forgive myself if something had happened to her.”