Jagrukta wins with green idea

Jagrukta - a team of SMART Campus IGCSE Grade 10 students - won the Most Innovative Idea Award at the Young Technopreneur Challenge.

The team beat 39 others with its idea of using plastic wastes to help grow mushrooms.

The annual event, organised by Junior Achievement Singapore, saw the participation of 40 teams from schools across Singapore.

The teams were asked to come up with a business idea to solve a problem related to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Singapore Green Plan 2030 or Sustainable South West Masterplan.

The students developed their own ideas, went through a rigorous design-thinking process, researched and created prototypes.

They also learnt to become a technopreneur under the guidance of mentors who later reviewed and gave feedback on the ideas and presentation.

Eight teams, including two from GIIS SMART Campus, were shortlisted for the final round.

Team Jagrukta, whose members were Bhakti Birla, Janhavi Yadav, Shruti Upadhya and Aaron Anthony (above), displayed confidence when presenting their idea of turning plastic wastes into something that could help mushrooms grow.

Their convincing and witty presentation helped them clinch the award.

The challenge concluded with an expo where students presented their ideas to judges from the industry.

The winners were granted funding to implement their ideas.

from Global Indian International School