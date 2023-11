After a break from television, actor Kapil Sharma is all set to bring a new and exciting comedy show to the OTT platform Netflix.

It will feature his line-up of comedians, including laughter powerhouse Archana Puran Singh and fan-favourites Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur.

“There are many more surprises in store,” said Kapil. “The house has changed but not the family.”