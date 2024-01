Kriti Sanon made her acting debut with the film 1: Nenokkadine, co-starring Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

On the 10th anniversary of its release, Kriti shared a photo with the actor and his wife Namrata Shirodkar on Instagram, and wrote: “So many memories and so much gratitude in my heart. How lovely and nostalgic was it to meet you again after ages. So much has changed but it’s still the same.”