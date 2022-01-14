Make your New Year resolutions work

Most New Year resolutions centre on getting rid of the extra pounds, reading a coveted book or switching to a healthy diet.

These appear easy to accomplish. But a study by researchers at the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania, United States, found that 23 per cent of people quit working on their resolution just two weeks into the new year and only 19 per cent stick to their goals over the long haul.

Here's a smart guide to identifying the right resolutions to improve your life, creating a plan to reach them and becoming part of a small group of people who achieve their goal. Measurable goal Vague resolutions do not work. A statement like "I want to get healthier" or "I want to be happier" has more weightage when it is linked to a number.

You can tell yourself "I want to go to the gym three times a week" or "I want to traverse a nature trail twice a month". This will add tangibility to your goal. Plan for success If you decide to eat healthily, create a plan that details your meals. This way there is no room for cheating on your diet.

Think about the obstacles you are likely to encounter in the first weeks after establishing your resolution.

Consider how you'll navigate these challenges and develop a plan.

Planning ahead can help you feel equipped to handle unexpected obstacles as well. Self-monitoring Monitoring your progress is key to creating lasting change.

Assessing improvements on a regular basis will keep you motivated.

There are smart self-monitoring tools and products that help count calories or help monitor blood glucose levels. Make use of them.

Internal motivation Do something that makes you feel more confident and stronger.

One of the biggest reasons pledges fail is because they are externally motivated. They are defined by how other people react to you.

It is important to stick to a handful of resolutions instead of a list of several goals.

Adapt targets at a realistic pace so that each achievement boosts confidence and carries you forward.

Indo-Asian News Service