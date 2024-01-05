Man charged in assault that injured 6

A man was charged on Thursday after he allegedly used an unknown instrument to injure an 18-year-old man at Orchard Central on New Year’s Day.

The incident saw five others hurt, and all six were taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for treatment.

According to his charge sheet, Adam Hambali Seddon, 30, voluntarily caused hurt to Carmelo Joshua Emilio Esmond D’Sylva, using an unknown instrument as a weapon that can likely to cause death.

The alleged attack occurred at around 4am near dance club Ark11 on the 11th floor of the mall, stated court documents.

Seddon also allegedly breached the conditions of his remission order to not commit any offence, which he was subjected to between Aug 12, 2023, and Dec 10, 2024.

On Wednesday, the police said preliminary investigations revealed a purported staring incident between Seddon and an 18-year-old male victim led to an altercation.

Seddon allegedly attacked him, before assaulting four other men and a 27-year-old woman who had tried to intervene after coming across the commotion.

All six victims, aged between 18 and 30, were treated at SGH. The police said they have since been discharged.

Seddon, who had fled the scene before the police arrived, was arrested on Tuesday after officers from Tanglin Police Division identified him via police cameras.

The Straits Times