Man dies during surgery to ‘fix’ his smile

A dental procedure to enhance his smile days ahead of his wedding allegedly led to the death of a 28-year-old man in Hyderabad.

Mr Laxmi Narayan Vinjan (right) died at a hospital in Jubilee Hills on Feb 16 after he was brought in unconscious following a cosmetic dental procedure at a private clinic in the city, NDTV reported.

It added that the man had got engaged a week earlier and was getting married next month.

The Jubilee Hills police registered a report under “culpable homicide not amounting to murder” based on a complaint from his father Vinjan Ramulu, reported the Hindustan Times.

The 63-year-old accused the hospital, FMS International Dental Centre, of fatal negligence. According to Mr Ramulu’s report, his son was administered anaesthesia during the “smile designing” dental procedure and fell unconscious.

Mr Ramulu also said his son had no known health complications. “The doctors are responsible for his death,” the father said.

NDTV said Mr Laxmi Narayan left for the clinic at about 2pm, and the father learnt about the mishap at about 9pm upon calling his son on the phone.

The clinic staff informed him that Mr Laxmi Narayan was taken to Apollo Hospital and the doctors declared him dead after examination.

The father alleged in the report that it was due to the negligence of the dentist and excessive dosage of anaesthesia that his son died.

Station House Officer of Jubilee Hills police station K. Venkateshwar Reddy said an investigation is in progress. The police are in the process of examining medical records and CCTV footage from the clinic.

FMS International has denied medical negligence on its part.

Dr B.V. Rama Krishna Reddy, chief maxillofacial surgeon at FMS International, told indianexpress.com that protocols were followed during the “bridge removal and crown lengthening” procedure and captured on CCTV cameras.

Cosmetic dentistry focuses on enhancing smile aesthetics. Typical treatments include teeth whitening and dental bonding.

According to Dr Reddy, Mr Laxmi Narayan and his mother first visited the clinic on Jan 30 regarding changing his existing dental bridge on the lower front teeth.

On Feb 16, he reached the clinic an hour before the appointment and wanted to get the procedure done the same day.

Costing about Rs60,000 ($970), it is a commonly performed procedure with a very simple dosage of anaesthesia. According to Dr Reddy, in all its 14 clinics across Hyderabad, FMS International performs around a hundred such procedures in a month.

In Mr Laxmi Narayan’s case, all was well during the three hours of bridge removal and crown lengthening until he felt post-operative pain while waiting to fix temporary teeth, said Dr Reddy.

“Usually, such pain is common, and we give painkillers about 40 minutes after the procedure,” Dr Reddy told The Indian Express. “In his case, since he said he felt pain, we gave him a painkiller mixed with water immediately. After the first gulp, he wanted to puke. He was restless, wanted to use the toilet and complained of stomach cramps.”

Mr Laxmi Narayan was given antacids and anti-allergic tablets but he could not consume them, the surgeon said, adding that he suffered two back-to-back seizures and his blood pressure and pulse were going down.

“We started CPR, connected oxygen and gave emergency medicines. The ambulance arrived by 8.20 and continued resuscitation while taking him to the hospital. Even after 45 minutes, at 9pm, he could not be revived.”

Dr Reddy said nothing was abnormal about the patient’s visit to the clinic except that he was anxious.

“He was communicating fine about the bridge removal and root canal he had undergone earlier and spoke about what he wanted done. He wanted to get this done on the same day since his wedding and some ceremonies were approaching.

“We followed all the protocols as per the textbook. We ourselves are not able to understand. We are waiting for the post-mortem report and the medical team of doctors on what they have to say.”

Indo-Asian News Service