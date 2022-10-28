masala chat

Iswarya visits alma mater

Actress Iswarya Menon, who is fast gaining popularity in Tamil and Telugu films, visited her school - Vellalar Matriculation - in Erode, Tamil Nadu, after many years.

"Oh My God, it was bliss!" she posted on Instagram.

"The teachers who taught me had pride in their eyes and the kids went absolutely crazy! Moments like this are the moments I live for."

Talent, not wealth, gets Janhvi work Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, said she gets to work in films because she has talent.

She told interviewer Siddharth Kanan: "I got my first film probably because there was curiosity about me being Sridevi's and Boney Kapoor's daughter. Maybe that curiosity extended to my second film. But what about the ones after that?

"Now if I am getting any work, it must be on the merit of what they think I can offer. It's not like I am paying people to take me in their films. I'm not that rich nor is my dad."

Ranveer trolled for wearing headphones

Ranveer Singh likes to show off the expensive cars, such as the Aston Martin, Mercedes Maybach S500 and Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d, that he has in his garage.

But recently the Bollywood star got trolled when he was seen stepping out of his Lamborghini Urus, worth Rs3 crore ($515,311), at Mumbai airport, with headphones on.

"Such an expensive vehicle doesn't have a music system?" mocked a netizen.

Another wrote: "You are wearing headphones and coming out of car. You look like a cartoon character."

Ritika gets philosophical looking at night sky

Actress Ritika Singh, who shot to fame with the Tamil film Irudhi Suttru, said the night sky put things into perspective.

"I love looking up at the night sky and letting my thoughts flow. But with the flow comes a lot of chaos and my thoughts start wandering in all directions," she said.

"I then realise that I make my problems so big in my head and get so consumed by them that I fail to look at the expanse and scope of my own canvas, that is just like the sky, laid out so beautifully in front of me."

Rupali, Vijay win Lions Gold - just like dad

Television actress Rupali Ganguly and her brother, choreographer Vijay Ganguly, won the Lions Gold Award recently for their popular show Anupamaa.

Their father, Anil Ganguly, had won the same award 46 years ago for best story of the year for the movie Tapasya.

"As his children, we are extremely proud to have two trophies next to his," said Rupali.

"This one is really special. It was a really emotional moment for the two of us. It is like life has come a full circle."

Subhash Ghai slams Bollywood actors

Renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai believes today's generation of Bollywood actors are more interested in doing ads and asking for high fees than working wholeheartedly in a film.

The man who helmed blockbusters like Ram Lakhan, Pardes and Taal said: "The actors of the '90s still understand the importance of the story - be it SRK, Salman or Aamir. They want the job to be done well and they know the money will follow.

"But today's generation wants the money to come first, they care about only their personal branding and fees."

Shruti celebrates Deepavali in Greece

Shruti Haasan, who is shooting for her international film The Eye in Athens and Corfu, thanked the crew for getting her sparklers and ensuring she did not miss celebrating Deepavali on Oct 24.

"I thought I was away from my family on this special day but realised I found a lovely, new film family in these beautiful people," the actress posted on Instagram.

"I'm so so filled with gratitude... there is magic and light in all places and all you have to do is open your heart and mind."