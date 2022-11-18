Masala chat

Samyukta tells followers to adopt a dog to cuddle with

Kannada actress Samyukta Hornad, who is known to be a big animal lover, has urged her fans to adopt dogs instead of buying them.

She wrote on Instagram: "It's cuddle weather in Bengaluru and here is your way to get the perfect fix of Serotonin, the love hormone also known as the cuddle hormone.

"You should adopt a dog. If you buy a dog from a pet store, online seller or flea market, you are almost certainly getting a dog from a puppy mill."

Fatima shares her struggles with epilepsy

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who will play former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi in the film Sam Bahadur, recently raised awareness on epilepsy.

"I was diagnosed when I was training for (2016 Hindi film) Dangal," she wrote on social media.

"I got an episode and woke up at the hospital. I was in denial first (for five years). And now I have learnt to embrace it, and work and live around it."

Kiara's kid brother makes music debut

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani's younger brother Mishaal has made his foray into the entertainment industry as a rapper, composer and music producer.

The 27-year-old's single Know My Name, which hit the airwaves last Saturday, is a coming-of-age hip-hop banger that straddles the line between humility and confidence, as he comes to terms with his own legacy, reality and identity.

Padmini's wedding aided by fake stomachache

Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty on the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs admitted to faking a stomachache on a movie set in 1986 for his friend Padmini Kolhapure.

In talking about the depth of their friendship, Mithun said he faked the stomachache so that actress Padmini could leave and get married to producer Pradeep Sharma.

"Little does anyone know that I got Padmini married on the day of our shoot. I faked a stomachache in front of everyone so that she could leave, get married and return to the set," he said.

Saiyami chooses cycling for workout Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher, who participated in the Mumbai Cyclothon 2022 last Sunday, described cycling as a well-rounded workout. The actress cycled more than 75km to raise awareness about the sport.

She said: "I have always loved cycling... it keeps you fit and active. And it is also one of the easiest and economical means of travelling in the city.

"Cycling will not only improve your health but also help the environment and nature with an emission-free future."

Samantha gets jalebi treat from trainer Junaid

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is basking in the success of her new release Yashoda, paid a tribute to her fitness trainer on social media.

"Junaid Shaikh never ever thought I did enough to deserve my favourite jalebi. But today he did, to celebrate Yashoda's success, especially the action scenes," wrote the actress who is undergoing treatment for the autoimmune disease Myositis.

"You are among the few people who have seen my lowest of lows, the weakness, the tears, the high-dose steroid therapies. You didn't let me give up and I know you never will. Thank you."

Samyuktha shows full recovery with video

Samyuktha Hegde, who underwent surgery for a ligament tear which she sustained while shooting a stunt sequence for the Kannada film Kreem, announced her full recovery from the injury with a dance video on Instagram.

She wrote: "All the attraction, the tension. Don't you see, baby, this is perfection?

"First dance video in three months, super happy with my progress, physiotherapy has been tiring and painful but the hard part is over!

"Thank you, universe! Onward and upward from here on!"