Masala milk with health benefits

JEYASHRI SURESH

Masala milk is a healthy beverage. It is made by boiling milk along with powdered nuts, saffron and cardamom. Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 15 minutes Serves: 2 Ingredients: Saffron: A few strands Milk: 2¼ cups Cashew nuts and pistachios: A few Almonds: 10 Cardamom: 2 Cloves: 2 Cinnamon: A small piece Turmeric powder: 1/8 tsp Pepper powder: 2 pinches Sugar: 4 tsp Method: 1) Soak the saffron strands in 2 tbsp of warm milk for 10 minutes. 2) Finely chop the cashew nuts and pistachios. 3) Soak the almonds in hot water for 10 minutes and remove the skin. Grind the almonds along with 2-4 tbsp of milk into a smooth paste. 4) Boil the remaining milk with cardamom, cloves and cinnamon. Keep the flame low. 5) After five minutes, add the ground almond paste to the milk and the soaked saffron. Boil over a low flame for five minutes. 6) Add turmeric powder and pepper powder. 7) Switch off the flame and remove the cardamom, cloves and cinnamon. 8) Add sugar and mix well. 9) Garnish with pistachios or cashew nuts or sliced almonds. 10) Serve hot. Restaurants serve with malai on top. Notes: a) You can serve this chilled. b) Masala milk is generally served hot in restaurants in Tamil Nadu.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com