Bollywood’s timeless beauty Meenakshi Sheshadri, who recently attended the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, was impressed by contestant Adrija Sinha’s performance and gifted her “ghungroos” (anklet bells worn by Indian classical dancers) to the budding artiste.

“You embodied the epitome of womanhood,” said the actress. “It’s so difficult to maintain balance and body postures with this kind of choreography, I’m totally impressed.”