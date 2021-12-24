Moong dal toast

This is a delicious, crispy and healthy breakfast or snack recipe prepared with yellow lentil, finely chopped vegetables and spices and bread.

As lentil is a high source of protein, this toast is more filling and healthy than cheese or buttered toast.

It is usually served with peppy tomato ketchup.

Preparation time: 15 minutes Soaking time: 1 hour Cooking time: 20 minutes Serves: 3 Ingredients: Bread slices: 7 Yellow lentil (moong dal): ½ cup Green chilli: 2 Ginger: Small piece Onion (finely chopped): 1 Carrot (grated): 2 tbsp Capsicum (finely chopped): 2 tbsp Coriander leaves (finely chopped): 2 tbsp Red chilli powder: ½ tsp Garam masala: ½ tsp Turmeric powder: ¼ tsp Salt: As needed Butter: As needed to toast the bread Method: 1) Wash and soak the yellow lentil for an hour. 2) Drain the water and grind the lentil, green chilli and ginger into a smooth paste. Add water while grinding. Make a thick batter. 3) Transfer the batter to a bowl. Add the onion, carrot, capsicum, coriander leaves, red chilli powder, garam masala, turmeric powder and salt. Mix well. 4) Heat a pan and spread butter on it. 5) Butter one side of a slice of bread and add 1 tbsp of the yellow lentil mixture. 6) Spread it on the bread evenly and place the side with the batter on the pan. 7) Do the same for the other side of the bread. 8) Once the pan-facing side of the bread is toasted, flip it and cook it over a medium flame. Once it is cooked, take it out. 9) Cut the bread into square or triangular pieces and serve them hot with tomato ketchup. Note: a) Spread a layer of green chutney and then the batter for a spicy variation.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com