More than 90 donated blood at drive

The GIIS Medicine and Veterinary Club, in collaboration with Singapore Red Cross Youth and the Health Sciences Authority, organised a blood donation drive at the Global Indian International School SMART Campus in Punggol on June 1.

The objective was to highlight the crucial role of blood donation in saving lives and making a positive impact on society.

IB Year 2 students Riya Garg, Sanjana Mahesh, Sharanya Biswas, Nishikaa Muthukrishnan, Angel Maria Siji, Nethra Vijayanand, Anirudh Narendranath and Srinidhi Sundar worked closely with the Red Cross staff to ensure the blood donation drive went without a hitch.

More than 90 donors did their part, including a few who walked in without prior appointment.

from Global Indian International School