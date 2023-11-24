Nana gets co-star’s support over slapping incident

Rohit Choudhary (right) has come out in support of fellow actor Nana Patekar after a video of the 72-year-old slapping a boy went viral.

Rohit, who stars in Anil Sharma’s film Journey alongside Nana, said the veteran actor has explained his actions and wants to apologise to the boy, and therefore, people should stop trolling him.

In a 10-second clip, Nana is seen smacking a young fan on the back of his head after the latter approaches him on set wanting to take a selfie.

Citing a “misunderstanding”, Nana said he thought the sequence was part of the film, and that the boy was a crew member.