Netizens all for Murthy-Orry debate on work culture

Indian industrialist Harsh Goenka often shares motivational and interesting posts to keep his social media fans entertained.

Recently, the RPG Enterprises chairman posted an interesting tweet, seeking a conversation between Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy and social media personality Orhan “Orry” Awatramani on the controversial 70-hour workweek issue.

“Can someone please organise a conversation between Narayana Murthy and Orry on the need for a 70-hour working week!” Mr Goenka wrote, along with a split image of the two.

Notably, both personalities have gone viral in the last couple of months over their stance on work culture.

Mr Murthy, in a podcast in October, said that India’s work culture needs to change and youngsters should be prepared to work 70 hours a week. He drew parallels to Japan and Germany, countries that implemented the extended working hours.

However, his comments sparked a wave of debate on social media, with some agreeing with his stance, while others called his proposed work schedule inhumane.

Several prominent business leaders also shared their opinions on social media, including Mr Goenka who rejected the idea of measuring productivity by number of hours.

“It’s no longer about working 50 or 70 hours, but about your ambition, your purpose and your productivity,” he wrote.

Orry, who is often spotted partying and hanging out with Bollywood celebrities, has become the Internet’s new sensation.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan India, when asked about his work life, Orry said he “works very hard” on himself.

“I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection, sometimes I do yoga, I go for a massage. I am working, but I am working on myself,” he said.

In another interview, Orry said that he “lives”, therefore, he is a “liver”, sparking a meme fest on social media.

Internet users loved Mr Goenka’s idea and posted a barrage of funny responses. One user wrote: “One is a worker, the other one is just a ‘liver’. It’d be interesting to see a conversation between them.”

Another joked: “Work 70 hours a week, you’re WEAKER.” A third wrote: “New economy vs Old economy? That’s the perfect headline for the debate.”

Another said: “Orry works on himself for more than 70 hours.”

