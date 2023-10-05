New sea sports centre at Lazarus Island

Sunseekers heading to Lazarus Island will soon enjoy new facilities – such as a convenience store, a sea sports centre and nine glamping units – that aim to preserve its rustic charm while offering more options to visitors.

Fans of water sports can choose from a raft of non-motorised water activities on offer at the Lazarus Sea Sports Centre from next week, including stand-up paddling, kayaking and floating yoga boards. The centre will be run by water sports operator Camelot.

Sentosa Development yesterday said the facilities are part of efforts to promote rustic adventures on the Southern Islands but with a “light touch”.

In April this year, a bicycle rental kiosk and five short-term accommodation units called the Tiny Escape opened on Lazarus, which is linked to the islands of Seringat, St John’s and Kias.

The Straits Times