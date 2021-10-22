(No headline) - SNIPPTS15

Economy grows at slower pace in Q3 Singapore's economy expanded at a slower annual pace in the third quarter compared with the previous three-month period when growth was boosted by a low-base effect.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 6.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the July-September period, moderating from 15.2 per cent growth in the previous quarter, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Thursday.

The pace of growth was weaker than the 7 per cent forecast by economists in a Monetary Authority of Singapore survey last month, while a Bloomberg poll predicted 6.6 per cent. Security agencies charged for making officers work more than 12 hours daily In a move to guard against unacceptable work practices, two private security agencies have been hauled up over staff working between 17 and 20 hours a day.

Erawan Security Services and Volantra Security were each charged on Thursday under the Employment Act with making their officers work more than 12 hours a day on multiple days between February and March. Erawan faces two charges and Volantra faces three. MOM investigating Covid-19 healthcare lapses at dorm in Jurong Ministry of Manpower (MOM) officers have found lapses in healthcare protocols at a migrant workers dormitory in Jurong. These include delays in sending Covid-19 positive workers from their rooms to a recovery facility.

Forward Assurance and Support Team officers visited the dorm in Jalan Tukang on Wednesday after claims surfaced about breach of healthcare protocols, lack of medical support and poor quality of catered food.

19 arrested for suspected involvement in Ponzi-like job scams Sixteen men and three women, all aged between 18 and 35, have been arrested for suspected involvement in Ponzi-like job scams with fake companies.

The Singapore Police Force conducted an islandwide anti-scam enforcement operation on Monday and Tuesday after receiving several reports of WhatsApp messages, Facebook and Instagram posts as well as online advertisements promoting highly paid part-time jobs related to affiliate marketing.

CNB to review circumstances of arrest of teen, who died while on drug charge A review of the circumstances of the arrest of a teen is under way following the death of the 17-year-old, who had been on a drug trafficking charge.

Justin Lee, who was arrested by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers on Feb 3 and charged in court on June 24, died on Sept 16 from a fall from height.

The CNB said on its Facebook page on Wednesday: "Some statements have been made publicly about how Justin was arrested and questioned. CNB has been investigating the circumstances of his arrest."

Record 96,040 people get financial aid from ComCare The number of individuals receiving financial aid from ComCare, a key social safety net for low-income people in Singapore, was the highest in its last financial year since it was set up in 2005.

A total of 96,040 beneficiaries were on the various Community Care Endowment Fund (ComCare Fund) schemes in its last financial year, which ended in March. This is a 22 per cent increase from the 78,580 people in the year before.

The second-highest number was in the financial year that ended in March 2015, when there were 91,093 beneficiaries.