No mutton bone marrow, no wedding

Indians are obsessed with delicacies, especially in wedding feasts.

NDTV reported that a wedding was called off in Telangana’s Nizamabad district recently after the groom’s family was angry about mutton bone marrow not being served as part of the non-vegetarian menu.

The report said that the bride was from Nizamabad while the groom was from Jagtial.

According to the agreement, the bride’s family arranged a non-vegetarian menu for guests, who included their family members and the groom’s relatives.

When people from the groom’s side pointed out that bone marrow was not being served, a fight erupted.

The row escalated when the bride’s family confirmed that bone marrow was not included in the menu.

Soon the police were called in.

But, even though the cops tried to pacify the groom’s family members, the guests remained angry over the “insult”.

They kept shouting that the bride’s family deliberately denied them bone marrow. The groom’s party then called off the wedding.

Local media reported that the incident was reminiscent of a scene in this year’s Telugu movie Balagam, where a wedding was cancelled over a tiff between two families concerning a lack of mutton bone marrow in the menu.

Earlier this month, a similar incident happened at a wedding in Delhi, where a lack of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) incited a brawl between guests and the bride’s family members.

The fighting scenes went viral after user @GharKeKalesh shared a video on Instagram.

In the clip, people were seen hurling chairs and other objects, turning the function into absolute chaos.

According to the video’s caption, the brawl was triggered by the absence of paneer pieces in the matar paneer dish served during the feast.

Indo-Asian News Service