Internet personality and Bollywood influencer Orry (on left in photo) surprised superstar Salman Khan when he revealed the number of managers he employs just to take care of party invites.

During a promo for the show Bigg Boss 17, Salman asked Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, if he gets money to attend parties.

Orry replied that he is not paid, but he gets so many party invitations that he has five managers to handle them, leaving Salman speechless.