The pain of miscarriage

The theatre troupe The Haque Collective's (THC) new play Until Death is about an interracial couple who have to deal with the heartbreak of a miscarriage and battle for the custody of the stillborn's ashes.

Chiara Tan (Kimberley Kiew) and Nick D'Cruz (Tarun Satyakumar) are a normal, happy pair. But their lives turn topsy-turvy after Chiara miscarries. They face several challenges, including those from outsiders who question how it happened. How they deal with them forms the crux of the plot.

"In Singapore, one in five pregnancies end in miscarriage and yet there is so much silence around infant loss," said the play's director Kamil Haque. "When expectant couples are beset by this unfortunate event, they are also saddled with the emotional baggage, mental health fallout, shame, isolation and grief that come with it.

"Until Death explores grief in all its forms and presents how people grieve differently when dealing with loss. This play is about giving voice to the unvoiced and voiceless and the opportunity to comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable. It is time we begin normalising the conversation about miscarriage."

Nick has to deal with his father Joseph, played by Ratish Balakrishnan, who pushes away the issue and says that it is going to be okay as people go through much harder things.

"He says just think positively and everything will be fine," said Tarun. "But that's exactly where positivity becomes toxic. He doesn't realise that we are dealing with a big issue and is exposing the mindset he grew up with, which is not the most healthy."

Chiara turns to her best friend Priya Mallya (Niharika Iyengar) for support as she does not have a strong relationship with her family. The two have a sisterly dynamic where they try to navigate what it means to not have positive male role models in their lives.

Then there's the mediator between the couple, Meenakshi Anand, played by Aiswarya Nair, who gives a good, strong performance.

"It doesn't matter whether you're Indian, Chinese or Filipino, a life-altering event will give you grief and it will be a burden," said Kimberley. "The message we are trying to convey through the play is let's all be comfortable talking about miscarriage and loss. It's such a taboo topic because of the isolation, the mental health fallout, the trauma, the shame and the guilt."

V.K. Santosh Kumar The 90-minute play will be staged from Nov 11-14 at Stamford Arts Centre. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/until-death