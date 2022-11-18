Pandya dangles World Cup spots

India's stopgap 20-overs captain Hardik Pandya (right) has asked his teammates to make the most of the limited-overs series against New Zealand to cement their position in the side with two World Cups looming in the next two years.

India rested regular skipper Rohit Sharma, stalwart Virat Kohli and opener K.L. Rahul for the New Zealand tour following a 10-wicket shellacking by England last week in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah remains sidelined with a back injury that kept him out of the World Cup.

"Next T20 World Cup is in two years. The roadmap starts now," all-rounder Pandya said ahead of today's series opener in Wellington.

"Also the (ODI) World Cup is there in India next year. It's a different format than what we're going to play in the next three games but it's an important series for a lot of the boys.

"Eventually, if they do well here, they will be able to put a strong case going forward."

While India would be low on experience against Kane Williamson's team, Pandya said he was looking forward to leading a young bunch.

"Obviously the main boys are not here but at the same time the players who are have also been playing for India for at least a year now," said the 29-year-old.

"New bunch, new guys with a lot of excitement and energy. It's going to be quite exciting."

Pandya on Wednesday dismissed Michael Vaughan's criticism of the Indian side, saying they have nothing to prove on their New Zealand tour despite a disappointing World Cup campaign.

"India are the most under-performing white-ball team in history," Vaughan wrote in his column for the Telegraph.

India last won the ODI World Cup as hosts in 2011, but Pandya dismissed Vaughan's comments.

"When you don't do well, people will have their opinion, which we respect, but at the international level, we don't have anything to prove to anyone," Pandya said in Wellington on Wednesday.

The allrounder and his vice-captain Rishabh Pant are the new Indian stars tipped to take over from regular skipper Sharma and Kohli, both rested for the New Zealand tour. India's head coach Rahul Dravid is also taking a break with V.V.S. Laxman, head of their National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, left in charge.

Nevertheless, India have included new batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav, who can hit the ball to all parts of the ground with an array of shots. Speedster Umran Malik has been added to bolster the bowling, which recently failed to fire in white-ball matches and the World Cup.

Pandya sees the New Zealand tour as a good way to work off any World Cup frustrations. "Obviously, there is the disappointment of the World Cup, but we need to cope with it just like successes: move forward and rectify the mistakes we made so we don't repeat them."

