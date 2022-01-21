Paruppu paniyaram

JEYASHRI SURESH

These are protein-rich, ball-shaped dumplings made with urad dal and rice batter.

The paniyaram is basically breakfast food in South Indian cuisine. It is crispy on the outside and soft inside and eaten with coconut chutney, sambar or podi. Preparation time: 10 minutes Soaking time: 1 hour Cooking time: 25 minutes Makes: 25 paniyarams Ingredients: Idli rice: ½ cup Raw rice: ½ cup Chana dal: 2 tbsp Urad dal: 2 tbsp Moong dal: 2 tbsp Toor dal: 2 tbsp Red chillies: 12 Garlic: 4 cloves Coconut: ¼ cup Salt: As needed Asafoetida: 2 pinches Curd: 1 cup Coriander leaves: 3 tbsp Oil: To cook paniyaram Method: 1) Wash and soak the rice and dals together for one hour. You can add the red chillies while soaking. 2) Drain the water and grind the mix along with garlic, coconut, salt, asafoetida and curd. Let this be a slightly coarse paste. 3) Add the coriander leaves. Mix well. 4) Heat the paniyaram pan and add 1 tsp of oil in all the holes. 5) Pour the batter into all the holes. Cover this and cook. 6) Gently flip the paniyarams. Cover and cook for a minute. 7) Once they are cooked, remove them from the pan. 8) Serve hot with any chutney of your choice. Notes: a) Since curd is being added, there is no need to ferment the batter. b) I added 10 chillies and felt it was not spicy. So I added a little red chilli powder later. c) Rice can be replaced with millet to make it more healthy. d) Paniyaram batter can be stored in the refrigerator for two days. e) It tastes best when served hot.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com