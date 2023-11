A.R. Rahman’s rendition of a popular patriotic song of legendary Bengali poet Kazi Nazrul Islam in the Bollywood film Pippa has drawn backlash.

The litterateur’s family and singers have expressed outrage over the “distortion” in the rhythm and tunes of Karar Oi Louho Kopat (Iron Bars Of Jail).

The makers have issued an apology but the poet’s grandson and granddaughter have refused to accept it, saying “we want it to be immediately omitted from the film and removed from the public domain”.